CCCD Alex Ekwueme Varsity Convenes Webinar on Adaptation

Development and climate experts and policy makers from Nigeria and across the world will gather in a virtual event to discuss how adaption and climate smart agriculture could be properly integrated in the revised Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) which is due to be published before the middle of the year.

The webinar entitled “Adaptation and Smart Agriculture in the new Nigeria’s NDC”, is being organised by the Centre for Climate Change and Development (CCCD), Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AEFUNAI), Ebonyi State, in partnership with World Resources Institute (WRI) Washington DC. It will hold on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 4pm to 5.30pm West African Time (WAT).

According to a statement by CCCD, the webinar is part of a project aimed at injecting independent critical analysis into, and increasing public engagement and awareness, in the revision process of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) due for submission later this year.

The aim of the webinar, according to the Director of the Centre, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, is for experts across the world to explore different ways in which adaptation and smart agriculture could be properly and effectively integrated and captured in the new Nigeria’s NDC and climate action broadly.

Commenting on the forthcoming webinar, the Director, CCCD AEFUNAI, Professor Chukwumerije said: I am looking forward to hosting experts to discuss different ways Nigeria could work harder to provide clearer costing of adaptation measures, current spend on adaptation as well as financing gaps and opportunities as well as help in determining, prioritizing and tracking climate smart agricultural interventions across the country “In assembling these highly respected and experienced panelists within Nigeria to share their thoughts on how adaptation and smart agriculture can be effectively captured in the new Nigeria’s NDCs, CCCD AEFUNAI is delivering on its mandate to serve as a major think tank for facilitating research, awareness creation and advocacy meaningful engagement of private sector and other critical stakeholders in the ongoing revision of the NDC in Nigeria. Also recommendations from the webinar would be documented and submitted to relevant government agencies for actions and implementations.

According to Okereke, “The main presentation will draw from “Adaptation and Climate Smart Agriculture in the new Nigeria’s NDCs”, a commissioned short analytical piece by the Center for Climate Change and Development as part of the project on providing independent critical analysis and input into the revision process of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) which is due for submission later this year.

The webinar will feature Dr. Robert Onyeneke, of the Department of Agriculture, AE-FUNAI, Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, of the Department of Geography, University of Lagos, and Professor Daniel Gwary, Director, Centre for Arid Zone Studies, University of Maiduguri as panelists and discussant while Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, Director, CCCD AEFUNAI, is the host and facilitator.

The webinar is part of the webinar series under “Promoting critical analysis of, and stakeholders’ engagement with the revision of Nigeria’s NDC,” a project being undertaken by the CCCD AEFUNAI, with support from the WRI.

The one-year initiative that commenced from July 2020 will, according to Project Coordinator, Professor Okereke, help to widen the horizon of the discourse and compliment the current government led NDC revision process.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

