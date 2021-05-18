Amaechi: FG to Launch Maritime Security Project in June

By Kasim Sumaina

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday disclosed that the maritime security project would be launched in Lagos by President Muhammadu Buhari next month.

This is even as he explained that 75 percent of crimes in the sector come from the country’s water, adding that if the country is able to eliminate it, then it would make a lot of progress.

The minister made this known when the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Bertrand, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Amaechi in a statement made available to journalists by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Mr. Eric Ejiekwe, noted that the crisis in the maritime sector is more complex than the world knows, but the federal government has come up with a solution, and it is ready to take off.

According to him, “The Navy, Police, Army and State Security Service (SSS) are involved.

“If it is successful, in the near future, there will be an improvement in the maritime security, and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea can adopt it, because 75 percent or 65 percent of crimes come from our water, and if we are able to eliminate it, then we will make a lot of progress.

“If you are in the air, you see what is happening in the water, and when you are in the water, you will be able to respond. The helicopter has the capacity to drop in the naval men when they see anything suspicious.”

Speaking further, Amaechi stated that he would be glad to partner and share information with anyone who wants information for the purpose of securing the Gulf of the Guinea.

Earlier, the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Bertrand, officially presented a letter to the minister requesting for the support of the Nigerian Government for his country’s candidate for the position at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Bertrand also stated that they have observed with keen interest what is happening in the Gulf of Guinea, and would like to be of assistance as well as give support to the implementation of the maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

