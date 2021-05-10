Buhari Grieves over Niger Boat Accident

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the boat mishap in Tijana village of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the dead and the injured.

The President, in a release on Monday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that the incident was more disheartening as the victims were reportedly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

While commending the life-saving work of the first responders and local divers at the scene of the incident, President Buhari wished the wounded a speedy recovery and success on the search and rescue of some missing passengers on the capsized boat.

He called on the transportation authorities to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways and urged that lessons from this accident should help prevent a future occurrence.

President Buhari assured residents of Niger State that restoring long term stability and peace was a core objective of the Federal Government working with the State government and other critical stakeholders in the local communities.

