Akwa Ibom Guber…Who’ll Akpabio Support?

HighLife

For those interested in large-scale political drama, the forthcoming 2023 general election has been advertised as packing a lot of punches. Asides from the contest for the seat of presidency, Nigerians might see domesticated cats becoming wild lions. Akwa Ibom is a case in point.

As is the case in a certain politically ‘happening’ state, there is a bit of a tussle for the top chair under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom. The former Senator and Governor of the State (now Minister of the Niger Delta), Godswill Akpabio, is allegedly baring his fangs against Senator John Akpaudoedehe, the current national secretary of the APC caretaker committee. Since Akpaudoedehe intends to run for the governorship seat in 2023, he must wrestle the party’s leadership power from Akpabio or face greater opposition from the political elites of Akwa Ibom.

According to recent reports on Akpaudoedehe’s gubernatorial ambition, Akpabio is all against it. Analysts have submitted that Akpabio flexes his muscles to thrust Akpaudoedehe out of the limelight before 2023 because he has found a candidate after his own heart. Interestingly, the name accompanying this augury is none other than Akanimo Udofia, the billionaire businessman, Harvard graduate and MD of Desicon Engineering Limited.

So far, it does not look like Akpabio will stand behind Akpaudoedehe—not for all the wealth in this world. In this regard, the Akwa Ibom APC division has reportedly split into two groups: the Akpabio loyalists’ group and those kneading the shoulders of Akpaudoedehe and urging him onto gubernatorial heights. The latter group is responsible for the latest report from the Land of Promise that Akpabio is not the party leader, contrary to the declaration of the former group a few weeks ago. Do you still remember that Senator John Akpanudoedehe was in charge of Akpabio’s Campaign Organisation in 2006? Times seem to have changed.

All in all, although Akpabio once reportedly promised to not meddle in the 2023 Akwa Ibom governorship race, folks are still wondering whose yard will win the support of the Niger Delta Minister. Will it be his old campaign Chairman or Akanimo Udofia, the celebrated and fertile businessman? The stage is set.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

