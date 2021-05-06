Nasarawa Signs N6bn Tripartite Agreement to Build 2,000 Houses

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Government has signed a tripartite agreement with Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Family Homes Fund (FHF) to build 2,000 houses for low and medium income workers in the state.

The tripartite agreement, which was signed yesterday at a ceremony in the Government House, Lafia, would provide associated financing requirements that would enable workers to purchase the houses on completion.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, said that the agreement is in line with his administration’s policy thrust as enshrined in the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS), which has housing as its key area of interest.

The signing of the agreement, according to Sule, would create wealth, employment opportunities, boost economic activities in the state and provide houses for the less privileged workers who are earning less than N100, 000 monthly.

He appreciated the FMBN for partnering with the FHF and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the idea, which is aimed at ensuring that the less privileged members of the society acquired homes towards addressing challenges of housing deficits in the country.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the FHF, Mr. Femi Adewole, described the signing of the agreement as a landmark event and pledged that his firm would commit N6 billion in executing the project.

Adewole added that the project would also create at least 100, 000 jobs, both direct and indirect, at the construction sites, as well as through the multiplier effect in the downstream.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the FMBN, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, said the tripartite agreement would strengthen the level of collaboration and partnership with the bank and Nasarawa State

