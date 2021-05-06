MTN Nigeria Adopts Remita for Improved Post-paid Transactions

By Nosa Alekhuogie

MTN Nigeria has introduced Remita, a leading electronic payment platform, for the management of all its post-paid invoicing, payment as well as service-and-expense reconciliation needs so as to enable ease of payments and achieve instant value in a flexible manner for its post-paid customers,With the development, enterprises and individuals on MTN’s post-paid billing system will now be able choose an invoice and amount to pay through any of the multiple payment channels available on Remita, receive a payment notification and an automatically updated transactions record with Nigeria’s largest mobile company.

The telecommunications company made the announcement recently after integrating its system with Remita’s invoicing and payments solutions suite. The partnership is expected to holistically transform the experience of post-paid customers of MTN Nigeria, enabling them consummate transactions in the most convenient way, achieve payment flexibility and maintain a record that is up-to-date and truly reflective of their payment status.

With post-paid payments now to be made on Remita, customers can centrally view, pay and manage all their bills. They can also retrieve their invoices and complete payments for their total outstanding bills or selected invoices. They would also be able to enter a custom amount to be settled through a wide array of payment options available on Remita including card, internet banking, electronic wallet, USSD, bank transfer, phone number and registered Remita profile. Remita transactions can also be completed at any bank branch and agent locations nationwide.

Speaking on the collaboration, Divisional Head, Vertical Markets and Payment Applications at SystemSpecs, providers of Remita, David Okeme, said: “With the increasing competition in every sector of the economy today, we at SystemSpecs are always exploring opportunities for collaboration, with the objective of improving customer experience across various levels of existence.

“Partnering to power the payment needs of MTN Nigeria’s post-paid customers is yet another step in this direction which aligns with our insatiable longing to add value through the provision of innovative payment technology.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

