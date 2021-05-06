Funeral Announcement for Kolawole Michael Peters

The body of the late General Overseer of the Evangelical International Full Gospel Church, Rev. Dr. Kolawole Michael Peters, will be laid to rest on Friday, May 7.

The announcement on the order of funeral rites was made by the church committee in Lagos.

According to the Deputy General Overseer, Pastor Funso Oyeniyi, “the rites will span three days, starting from Wednesday, May 5, Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7.

Oyeniyi said there would be lying-in-state at Ogun State Judiciary Complex, Olipakala Kobape Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State, 9: 00 a.m. on May 6.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5:00 pm at the Providence Event Centre, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, Ogun State and on Friday May 7; there will be Interdenominational Church Service at the same venue” he said.

Before his demise, the late Peters was a judge at the Ogun State judiciary. He joined the Saint Triumphant April 13, 2021 at the age of 54.

He is survived by wife and children.

