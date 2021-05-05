Kaduna Govt Rejoices With Parents of Freed Students

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna state government has rejoiced with the parents and management of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisazion, Afaka, Kaduna over the release of the remaining 29 students abducted by bandits.

In a statement on Wednesday, Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the Kaduna State Police Command reported the release of the students to the state government.

Aruwan said, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, charged the victims to see their ordeal as a motivator to put the past behind and work hard towards a happier and successful future ahead.

The three paragraphs statement reads: “The Kaduna State Police Command has reported to the Kaduna State Government, the release of the remaining students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization.

“The government rejoices with the freed students, their families and the management of the institution over this development.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai charged them to view their ordeal as a motivator to put the past behind and work hard towards a happier and successful future ahead.”

