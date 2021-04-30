Foursquare Church Urges Nigerians to Embrace Unity

Omolabake Fasogbon

The General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church Nigeria, Reverend Sam Aboyeji has sued for peace and oneness among Nigerians.

Aboyeji was speaking on the sidelines of the recently concluded Foursquare International Conference of Ministers and Leaders (ICML), at the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

According to the cleric, secession would not bring the needed change to Nigeria but rather aggravate the country’s problem.

He specifically appealed to groups agitating for O’odua nation to reconsider their stance and embrace unity.

According to him, Nigeria needs to pray for God fearing leaders, which is where the solution lies.

He said, ” We would not appreciate what we have until we lose it. By the time each tribe go their separate way, then we we will have to obtain visa to visit another state in the country, moreover is that we would be talking about foreign exchange before trading can take place amongst us.”

He stated that the church recognised the country ‘s problem, hence its investment on the youth arm which constitutes 70 per cent of the nation’s population.

At the final day of the conference, the church inducted 400 youth pastors across the nations and also announced plans to set up new youth churches.

The youth pastors were charged to focus on and convert wandering youths.

Aboyeji said further, “majority of Nigerians are under 30, which is why we have devoted our all to these ones. While the youth pastors would also preach to other people above 30, they are expected to focus more on the youths and bring them to the knowledge of the gospel.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

