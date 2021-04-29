Globacom Rolls Out Glo Café to Enhance Customer Experience

Leading telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has rolled out a self-care application called Glo Café for all its subscribers. The app is innovatively designed to bring the best of Glo services together under one unified platform and offers customers a convenient self-service channel to manage their account.

Announcing the offer in Lagos, Globacom explained that the revamped Glo Café is a full 360-degree solution to empower all customers of Glo to manage their mobile accounts with convenience and ease. Furthermore, it is a one-stop entertainment shop with unfettered access to a plethora of content covering video, music, sports, comedy, celebrity news and gist. The Glo Café is available for FREE on Web, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The company stated that the App was designed and developed after spending extensive time researching customers’ needs and understanding their requirements for a time-efficient yet simple and easy one-stop platform offering customer support.

“The launch of Glo Café is part of our efforts to deliver the best customer experience in the digital space and empower customers with a convenient, non-intrusive and 24/7 available channel of support. The self-care app is a simple, secure and convenient way for Glo mobile customers to access a whole host of functionalities- buying, sharing and gifting of data, borrowing credit and data, recharging any Glo account and paying postpaid bills, accessing Value Added Services (VAS), among other things”, Globacom stated.

Glo Cafe equally offers rich entertainment content including top rated music, videos, comedy and sports. It also has among other things, a world class gaming portfolio, and easy access to customer support – contacting call center executives, raising service-related requests, chatting with agents.

