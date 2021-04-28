NB Begins Search for Exceptional Teachers for MTOY Awards

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

Entries are now open to all secondary school teachers in private and public schools in Nigeria for the seventh edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year.

The award is a brainchild of the Nigerian Breweries Plc/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, established in 2015 to recognise and celebrate exceptional teachers in Nigeria for their contribution and impact on the future of the nation.

Speaking at the launch of the seventh edition in Lagos recently, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan announced that entries are open online for submission from April 20, 2021 and will close on June 25, 2021.

She said the initiative is one of the numerous ways through which the company is fulfilling its corporate philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria”.

She urged all secondary school teachers in the country to take advantage of the initiative to gain the deserved reward and recognition.

“I know that I speak for everyone in Nigerian Breweries Plc when I say that we are proud of all our teachers and this is why we intend to continue rewarding and honouring them, as they continue their critical work of building tomorrow’s generation of leaders.

We are therefore very excited to flag off the search for the best secondary school teacher in Nigeria in the seventh edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year. The winners would be unveiled at a gala event to be held in October in commemoration of the 2021 World Teachers Day,” Morgan said.

She advised eligible teachers who are interested in participating in the seventh edition of the initiative to visit the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the forms online. Alternatively, they can download the forms, complete, scan and email the completed form to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com

On the reward for the winners, Morgan announced that just like the previous editions, the ultimate winner will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million as his/her reward, in addition to capacity development training abroad, while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory.

She stated that the first runner-up will get N1 million, the second runner-up will receive N750,000, while all state champions would be rewarded with N500,000 each.

She commended all educational stakeholders working with the company on the initiative, including the Federal and State Ministry of Education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) and the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) for their unflinching support.

She urged them to use their network to reach out to teachers across the country by notifying them about this year’s edition to drive massive participation.

Representatives of the various associations who spoke at the event commended the company for staying committed to the project and promised to do all they can to ensure the success of this year’s event.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

