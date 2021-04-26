Green Africa First Aircraft Arrives in Lagos

Chinedu Eze

Upcoming Nigerian carrier, Green Africa, has announced the arrival of its first ATR 72-600 aircraft into Lagos.

The airline said this was the first of the three aircraft currently leased from ACIA Aero Leasing.

The carrier recently unveiled the delivery of two aircraft (5N-GAE and 5N-GAA) and the third aircraft (5N-GAD) is also now beautifully wrapped in the Green Africa livery in preparation for final lap of the AOC process.

The first aircraft arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International airport on April 23, 2021, and present to receive it were the highly elated founder and Chief Executive Officer, Babawande Afolabi and President and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Mills.

The airline said the founding team of the company includes the Director of Talent and Culture, Princess Likayi; Chief Pilot, Folu Oladipo; Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Nathan Smith; Director of Cabin Services, Jasmine Dhillon, and Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs – Rebecca Bolarinwa.

Others are board member, Gbenga Oyebode and Green Africa’s anchor institutional investor, Kuramo Capital.

The CEO, Afolabi said, “This is a great day for all of us at Green Africa and the beginning of what we all hope is a new era in Nigerian aviation. ACIA Aero Leasing has been a very supportive partner and we are proud of this new relationship.

“The arrival of our first aircraft is a precursor to the completion of our AOC process and very soon, customers from across Nigeria will be able to make bookings on our website and take their first flight with Green Africa.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of ACIA Aero Leasing, Mick Mooney said: “Whilst the industry is going through a period of significant disruption, there are a few carriers with a strategic roadmap, such as Green Africa, that are looking to provide effective solutions that the current market opportunity brings. “We at ACIA are pleased to provide Green Africa with the first set of aircraft to launch its commercial operations, starting with Nigeria and eventually, the broader African continent.”

