Customs Intercepts Foreign Rice worth N22.5m in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force in charge of Zone “B” that is made up of the North- east, North-west and North-central zones of the country said it intercepted and seized about 513 bags of foreign parboiled rice with a duty paid value of N22,581,500 million.

The coordinator of the team, Mr. Olorukooba Aliyu, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, recently.

According to him, “the seizures were made following an intelligent report of the activities of economic saboteurs on Jekunu-Malete and Bani axis of Kwara state.

“A team of officers dispatched to the area intercepted two Toyota Canter fully loaded with bags of 50 kilogram of foreign rice,” he explained.

Aliyu, further explained that a large quantity of foreign parboiled rice yet to be loaded into vehicles was also intercepted.

He commended the resilience of the officers whom he said ensured that all the intercepted contraband items were evacuated to the command headquarters, Ilorin despite attacks from smugglers.

The coordinator assured the determination of the strike force of the service to ensure economic saboteurs are not allowed to operate freely.

Aliyu, also urged members of the public to support the service in its mandate of making the country economically viable.

While reiterating the commitment of the service to deal with smugglers in the country, Aliyu said the gesture would go a long way in protecting the nation’s economy.

The coordinator said men of the service would not relent in its efforts at making things uncomfortable for those in the business of smuggling.

