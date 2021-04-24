Emirs of Kano, Bichi Lose Mother

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The mother of Emir of Kano and Emir of Bichi, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, Gwaggon Ilori, is dead.

She died on Saturday in Egypt after battling an undisclosed illness.

Until her death, she was Mai Babban Daki (The mother of a reigning Emir) of Kano emirate, according to royal protocols.

The late Hajiya Maryam Bayero, the eldest surviving widow of Late Emir Ado Bayero, was the mother of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

