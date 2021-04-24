Buhari, Mark Felicitate With Governor Ortom at 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, have felicitated with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on his 60th birthday anniversary.

President Buhari, in a release yesterday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, joined family and friends to celebrate the governor while thanking God for a life of service to his state and the nation.

As the former minister marks the Diamond Jubilee, the President while urging him to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Benue State also wished the governor many more years in good health.

In his congratulatory message to Governor Ortom, the former Senate President urged him to remain steadfast in his avowed commitment to the protection of lives and property of the state no matter the challenges.

For inexplicable reasons, Senator Mark lamented that Benue State had been encumbered by insecurity ranging from farmers/herders conflict, banditry, militancy, kidnapping amongst others bedeviling the state.

The former Senate helmsman said “these challenges are daunting but not insurmountable.”

To address the unabating issues, Senator Mark urged Ortom to “liaise and collaborate with all relevant security agencies in order to halt the trend and free our people from the apron string of the criminals.”

He however told Ortom not to be deterred by the situation but be strengthened by the support and solidarity of the Benue people to defeat the invaders.

The former Senate President also urged Governor Ortom to sustain the infrastructural development of the state as part of efforts to boost the economic fortunes of the state.

According to Mark, “Ortom’s trajectory in the political terrain of Nigeria from the State Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to National Auditor of the party, Minister of State, Trade and Investment and now Governor of Benue State bears eloquent testimony of his political brinkmanship.

“Though along the line he jumped ship to a rival political party but he read the political barometer correctly and returned home to the PDP. He is God-fearing, confident and humble.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

