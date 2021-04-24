Bovi’s Village People

Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports that comedian Bovi Ugboma (Bovi) has a new comedy feature film titled, “My Village People”

My village People. That’s the new production by Bovi. According to him, the teaser for the comedy drama drops soon. “This June!!! Don’t let your village people catch you sleeping,” Bovi wrote on his Instagram page shortly after he debuted a first-look of his comedy feature film. “Check out the brand new poster for #MVPTheMovie,” he said. “Teaser drops soon. Stay alert!!!” The actor and scriptwriter, in partnership with FilmOne Entertainment and TMPL Motion Pictures, will make the film project.

The stand-up comedian will play the lead role in the feature which will be in cinemas nationwide on June 11. My Village People tells the story of Prince, played by Bovi, whose carefree lifestyle and weakness for the ladies lands him in the middle of a bizarre love triangle involving the marine world and a coven of witches. This dark comedy explores familiar stories, deeply rooted in African folklore in the Niyi Akinmolayan directed and Bovi scripted story.

Bovi’s last production, ‘It’s Her Day’, had a successful cinema run in 2016 and is now enjoying a resurgence on Netflix, where it has acquired critical acclaim and proved to be a hit with a global audience. This, in a way, bodes well for the coming release of ‘My Village People’, with the potential for a much larger audience in cinemas and eventual streaming, as Bovi’s popularity continues to grow.

Principal photography for the feature film kicked off in January with a star-studded cast including Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michaels, Sophia Alakija, Theresa Edem, Oge Amuta and Big Brother Naija reality star Venita Akpofure.

Executive Producers Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa of FilmOne and Idris Olorunimbe of Temple Motion Pictures issued a joint statement: “We have high hopes for this film. Bovi is one of the most talented and exciting comedic talents in Nollywood. His unique voice and perspective give us a chance to tell this story in a way that will resonate with audiences. This is the first of several projects from this team, so we are excited about the future.”

The project is co-produced by Matilda Sola, Mimi Bartels and Winnie Okpapi for Temple Motion Pictures and FilmOne Entertainment. Bovi last featured in the Tosin Igho directed Nneka The Pretty Serpent remake where he starred as an investigative reporter.

