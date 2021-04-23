NCC Arrests Five Suspects over SIM Cards Fraud

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday announced the arrest of five suspects for alleged engagement in the fraudulent registration and sales of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC said the arrest was carried out by a joint team from the Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department of the commission, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Wuse area of Abuja.

“The arrested suspects were subsequently handed over to the NSCDC Federal Capital Territory Command, Wuse, Abuja for further investigation with respect to the allegations leveled against them.”

NCC’s Head of Enforcement, Mr. Salisu Abdu, who led the joint enforcement exercise, said the operation was part of the routine activities embarked upon by the commission to rid the industry of criminal elements engaging in fraudulent registration of SIM cards.

Abdu said, “It is criminal and fraudulent to pre-register a SIM card in Nigeria and it is an offence punishable under the law.

“Though the federal government recently lifted the ban on sale of new SIM cards, it should be noted that proper registration of SIM cards and linking them to National Identity Number before activation has now become a prerequisite.”

Abdu warned those who were engaged in the unlawful registration of SIM cards to desist from the illegal act, as the commission would continue to collaborate with relevant law enforcement agencies in its routine enforcement activities.

He said the enforcement exercise would continue in other locations in the FCT and other states across the country

