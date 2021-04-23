Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital Opens Doors in Lagos

In support of the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital (MRCC), the country’s first fully-equipped private oncology centre, GE Healthcare has completed the delivery and installation of advanced radiology and radio pharmacy equipment in Nigeria which will accelerate diagnostic care for cancer.

Founded by renowned physician Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi and her financier husband, Bolaji Odunsi, MRCC combines the highest standard of care with the latest treatments and technology in comfortable surroundings designed to promote healing. The clinically trained members of the founding team all qualified from medical colleges in Nigeria and completed postgraduate training specialized in oncology and haematology overseas. The exceptional team of highly skilled personnel include consultant medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, family physicians, radiation therapists, nurses, pharmacists, imaging technicians, laboratory scientists, nutritionists, counsellors, and healthcare administrations, working together to treat and care for patients.

Supporting the planning, development, building and equipping of the oncology diagnostic and treatment facility at MRCC, GE Healthcare is providing the comprehensive suite of solutions such as the award-winning Senographe Pristina 3D, the first patient-assisted compression device in mammography; the advanced LOGIQ F8 ultrasound, the comprehensive radiation therapy solution Discovery RT; and the BRIVO XR575 X-Ray and OEC 785-C Arm, two easy-to-use systems that deliver superior image quality. All of MRCC’s medical professionals have completed advanced training on the machines.

Commenting on the Facility, Dr. Modupe-Odunsi said: “We built the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital to help address the gap in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer in Nigeria. Patients who previously would have had to travel abroad to receive world-class treatment are now able to get the critical care they need here at home. Early detection is vital to the diagnosis and treatment of this disease.”

The Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist hospital has finalized partnerships with the leading healthcare insurance providers in Nigeria including BUPA, Allianz, AXA Mansard, AETNA, CIGNA and UnitedHealth Group.

