Boko Haram Attacks Geidam, Acting IG’s Hometown

By Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Boko Haram has attacked Geidam in Yobe State, the hometown of Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Just like it did with Alex Badeh when he was Chief of Air Staff and Tukur Buratai when he was Chief of Army Staff, when it picked on their towns in Adamawa and Borno states respectively to spite them, the terrorist group took on Geidam.

The attackers invaded the town on Friday evening, wreakibg havoc before NAF fighter jets emerged to push them back

According to sources, Boko Haram attacked the heart of the town, burning shops and shooting sporadically in a gun battle with troops.

The residents were forced to either lock themselves indoor or scamper to the bushes.

Details of the attack as at the time of filing this report were still sketchy.

The iattack was confirmed by the Yobe Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim.

He said the attackers were inside the town, causing destruction.

He promised to give details of the attack, which according to him were still sketchy.

The last time the insurgents attacked Geidam was in February when they kidnapped three Customs officers.