Breaking: Chad’s President Idriss Déby ‘Killed by Rebels’

Chad’s President Idriss Déby has died suddenly in clashes with rebels in the north of the country at the weekend, a BBC report has said quoting the Chadian army.

On Monday, provisional results from the election on 11 April projected he would win a sixth term in office, with 80 per cent of the vote.

According to BBC reports, the government and parliament have been dissolved. A military council will govern for the next 18 months.

Mr Déby was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

He first came to power in an armed uprising in 1990.

He had gone to the front line at the weekend to visit troops battling rebels based across the border in Libya.

The rebels, from a group calling itself Fact (the Front for Change and Concord in Chad), attacked a border post on election day. They were advancing on the capital, N’Djamena.

The clashes with the army began on Saturday. An army general told Reuters news agency that 300 insurgents were killed and 150 captured. Five government soldiers were killed and 36 were injured, he said. The figures could not immediately be verified.

Mr Déby was a long-time ally of France and other Western powers. However, there has been growing unhappiness over his government’s management of Chad’s oil resources.

