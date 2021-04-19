NESG Appoints New Board Directors.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of new members to its board of directors.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Board of Directors, NESG, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, said the newly appointed board members are the Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited, Ndidi Nwuneli; Group CEO, MRS Holdings Limited, Amina Maina; Chief Limited Executive Officer, Total E & P Mike Sangster; and the CEO, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola.

It also stated that the Managing Partner, Tran-Sahara Investment Corporation, Kyari Bukar, returns to the NESG board, adding that other newly appointed directors joining the board are the CEO, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Omoboyede Olusanya; MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim El-Husseini; Managing Partner, Agon Continental Limited, Mr. Nnanna Ude; and Managing Partner, Wizer Resource and Advisory Limited, and Wizer Consulting Services LLP, Mr. Lanre Akinbo.

According to the statement: “The newly appointed directors will collaborate with current board members to drive the mandate on Nigeria’s foremost think tank and policy advocacy group in the national interest.

“The current members are Olaniyi Yusuf (Vice-Chair); Osagie Okunbor (second Vice-Chair); ‘Laoye Jaiyeola (CEO); Foluso Phillips; Adedoyin Salami; Yinka Sanni and Udeme Ufot.

“Other current board members are Tony Attah, Wonu Adetayo, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Adekunle Elebute, Frank Aigbogun and Segun Ogunsanya. We appreciate all members for their commitment in the national interest and charge every Nigerian to remain steadfast, innovative and resilient in these challenging times.”

