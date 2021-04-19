Cormart Introduces CreteHard

One of the leading chemical companies in Nigeria, Cormart Nigeria Limited has introduced a high performance and specially developed PVA (polyvinyl acetate) adhesive, CreteHard, to the market.

A statement from the group explained that the adhesive provides strong bonds in general construction application, such as patching, rendering, surface priming, among other things. It also stated that it is also suitable for use as a concrete additive, sealing agent and a binder of old and new concrete together.

Cormart’s Business Unit Head for Construction Chemicals, Mr. Diwakar Thiruvalam, explained the versatility in the usage of the product and its effectiveness, “CreteHard was specifically designed to work for different bonding needs.

“It can be used as a concrete joint filler, plaster bonding agent, dust proofer and sealer for concrete floors and heavy duty casting.”

The Managing Director, El-Alan Construction Company, Mr. Andrea Geday, who spoke on the company’s experience while using CreteHard, said: “We are really impressed with this product. It provides excellent adhesion, reduces the permeability of the concrete, increases the resistance of wear and above all, it has various applications in general construction. It’s like our ‘one-stop product’ for every adhesive need in general construction.”

The General Manager, Cormat, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, stated that customers’ needs were a major priority when CreteHard was being developed.

He declared that the company wants a product that its customers could use for diverse purposes, maintaining that CreteHard has been a huge success in this regard so far.

Continuing, he added: “One of the key benefits of CreteHard is the economic advantage for customers. They no longer have to source for different products for different bonding requirements because CreteHard is the one product that can meet all their needs.”

The statement remarked that CreteHard provides excellent penetration and sealing of internal concrete floors to resist oil penetration.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

