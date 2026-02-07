You Must Show Seriousness Before Flag-off, Otti Tells Aba Commercial Smart City Project Promoters

.Project will connect Abia to global trade corridors, says Prof. Nebo

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has warned promoters of the proposed Aba Commercial Smart City (ACSC) project against abandoning the project after it must have been flagged off.

Governor Otti who assured the delegation of the ACSC who visited him at his Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South office, of his readiness to flag-off the project, said he would not want to see a situation where work would stop soon after take-off.

Described as Nigeria’s first integrated smart commercial city, the Aba Commercial Smart City, located in Arongwa, Osisioma Local Government Area, along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, will house residential buildings, schools, retail and wholesale shops built with combustible materials, to forestall fire outbreaks, industrial site, warehouses, motor park, a 4-star hotel and an hospital. It is being powered by a consortium of investors.

Receiving the delegation, the governor said he was ready to flag off the project once all the requirements were met, stressing that work should first commence, with contractors mobilised to site for weeks or months, before the flag-off will take place. He explained that this is a pattern his administration has adopted to curb abandonment of projects by prospective investors.

He warned that he would not want to see a situation where after flagging-off the project, work will stop after some days or weeks, adding that although he wants the project to take-off immediately, he was willing to give them more time to get fully ready for the project.

Earlier at a press conference in Umuahia to unveil the project, the ACSC Group Managing Director/Chairman and a former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, had said that the project will position Abia State as a global gateway to Africa’s commerce and industrial revolution.

Prof. Nebo, represented by the ACSC Vice President, Ambassador Osita Offor, expressed optimism that the project would ignite a future of prosperity, innovation, and sustainable growth that will resonate far beyond Abia’s borders as it will drive innovation and sustainable Urban and Commercial development.

“The Aba Commercial Smart City is more than infrastructure – it is a symbol of prosperity through enterprise, designed to restore Aba’s pride as Africa’s commercial heartbeat and connect it seamlessly to global trade corridors.

“With its integrated power systems, high-speed digital backbone, and specialized districts, ACSC stands as a beacon of modernity and resilience, ushering in a new era of opportunity for our people. It promises jobs, skills, and urban renewal, while positioning Abia as a hub of excellence in manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and technology,” Nebo said.

The ACSC Group Vice Chairman and a former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, hinted that many investors were ready to be part of the project, which, he said, would restore the glory of Aba as the commercial and industrial hub of Nigeria.

In his presentation, the Manager of Technical Services, Mr. David Okoro, said ACSC represents a transformative vision where technology powers commerce, innovation, and sustainable living, adding that it will provide solutions to the problems faced by businessmen in Aba.

“For decades, Aba has been recognised as Nigeria’s entrepreneurial heartbeat, renowned for its leather-works, garment industry, and indigenous manufacturing. Yet, these industries have struggled with inadequate infrastructure and limited global reach.

“ACSC is the permanent solution as it will modernize Aba’s trade ecosystem, restore its commercial pride, and connect it seamlessly to global trade corridors,” Okoro said.

According to him, “ACSC will deliver a liveable ecosystem with 24/7 power, smart waste systems, and modern housing to close the urban deficit; a centralized ICT Command Hub will oversee citywide security, traffic management, and smart utility allocation.”

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Governor Otti, commended the investors for their bold initiative, noting that it aligns with his administration’s vision of providing a conducive environment that would make Abia an investment destination.

“Like His Excellency would always say, when you get the right environment functional, investors will come. So what we are seeing today is a reflection of that vision.

“I want to congratulate the team that is behind the Aba Commercial Smart City for making the right choice in coming to Aba, and, indeed, Abia State,” Ajagba said.