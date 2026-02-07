AU Seeks Support of Nigerian Navy to Host Pan-African Naval Exercise in 2027

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The African Union (AU) has formally sought the support of the Nigerian Navy to host a continent-wide naval exercise in 2027, aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation among African navies and deepening engagement with partner navies from across the world.

The request was made by the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (AU CPAPS), Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, during a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

The proposed exercise, according to Ambassador Adeoye, would serve as a strategic platform to enhance interoperability, build collective capacity, and promote a unified maritime security architecture for Africa.

Adeoye encouraged the Nigerian Navy to sustain its leadership role in continental maritime security, citing its recent recognition as the strongest naval fleet in Africa in the Global Firepower ranking.

He noted that Nigeria’s operational experience, institutional capacity, and regional influence uniquely positioned it to host and drive a pan-African naval engagement of such scale and significance.

Beyond the 2027 proposal, the AU Commissioner also urged the Nigerian Navy to consider organising a regional naval exercise involving navies within ECOWAS Maritime Zone E, alongside other willing participants.

He explained that such an initiative could serve as a practical template for future multinational maritime exercises and further expand cooperative security efforts across the continent.

Emphasising the growing threat of transnational maritime crimes, Adeoye underscored the need for sustained collaborative operations among African navies.

He highlighted the Nigerian Navy’s leadership in the Gulf of Guinea, describing it as a model for enduring maritime security frameworks capable of addressing piracy, illegal trafficking, and other maritime threats.

During the visit, Adeoye congratulated Vice Admiral Abbas on the Nigerian Navy’s notable achievements in maritime security.

He particularly commended the Navy’s role in preventing pirate attacks in Nigerian waters since 2022, a success that culminated in Nigeria’s removal from the International Maritime Bureau’s piracy list.

He also acknowledged the Navy’s contributions to regional maritime security through close cooperation with neighbouring navies in the Gulf of Guinea.

The AU Commissioner further noted that these efforts are increasingly critical as Africa advances the African Continental Free Trade Area, which seeks to integrate 55 economies and facilitate the free movement of goods and services across the continent, thereby increasing the strategic importance of secure maritime routes.

In his response, Vice Admiral Abbas welcomed Adeoye and praised the African Union’s commitment to peace, stability, and security in Africa.

He assured the AU of the Nigerian Navy’s readiness to examine the proposal for a regional naval exercise involving ECOWAS Maritime Zone E member states under the Combined Maritime Task Force framework.

The Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s resolve to sustain robust maritime security operations, stressing that protecting Nigeria’s maritime domain from criminal and illicit activities remains a core priority.

Lagos Govt to Build Solar-Powered School Buildings Across LGs

Wale Igbintade

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to construct additional modern school buildings equipped with solar-powered energy systems across local governments, a move aimed at improving learning infrastructure and addressing persistent electricity challenges in public schools.

The disclosure was made during a stakeholders’ engagement with teachers in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government as part of ongoing sensitisation activities linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration exercise.

The engagement was attended by the Executive Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Rasak Olojede, alongside key political and community stakeholders.

Teachers at the meeting welcomed the proposed intervention, describing it as a timely response to infrastructural gaps in public schools.

Discussions during the engagement focused on the state of educational facilities, teachers’ welfare, and the need to further secure and improve the learning environment in the local government.

Beyond infrastructure, the teachers drew attention to transportation challenges affecting their work, particularly along the Amuwo-Odofin–Oshodi corridor where the Lagos train service is yet to be extended.

They requested the provision of two buses—one to support administrative activities at the Education Secretary’s office and another to convey teachers commuting daily within the axis.

Responding, Hon. Olojede acknowledged the requests and gave assurances that the council would provide the buses, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving teachers’ welfare and supporting effective service delivery in the education sector.

A former Executive Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, who participated in the engagement as a key stakeholder, commended the Executive Secretary on Education, Mr. Salako, and the teachers for their dedication and professionalism.

He praised their role in maintaining school infrastructure, instilling sound morals in pupils, and guiding students to win several academic and extracurricular awards, noting their positive impact on the wider community.

The engagement also served as a platform to sensitise teachers on the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.

Stakeholders emphasised that the ruling party remains open and inclusive, encouraging eligible residents to participate.

The initiative was reportedly well received by the teachers, who expressed appreciation for the opportunity to be involved.

In a related engagement earlier in the day, APC stakeholders met with members of the Association of Vulcanisers in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government.

The artisans were briefed on the e-registration process and informed of their eligibility to join the party.

Following the meeting, members of the association immediately commenced registration and pledged to mobilise their colleagues across the local government.

Leaders of the association also reflected on the tenure of the former council chairman between 2008 and 2014, commending achievements recorded during that period, particularly collaborative weekly environmental sanitation exercises that they said improved both the environment and the growth of their businesses.

Reaffirming commitment to the success of the exercise, the APC stakeholder said he would continue to work closely with e-registration agents, canvassers, apex leaders and other stakeholders during the remaining days of the exercise to ensure strong participation in Amuwo-Odofin and Lagos State at large.