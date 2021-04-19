Buhari Commiserates With Benue People Over Tanker Explosion

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Benue State over the tanker explosion that left several people dead in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the tanker explosion on Monday evening, the President said: ”I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas. Our road traffic authorities and transportation ministries should urgently address this.”

Noting that public safety should not be compromised under any circumstances, President Buhari called for strict adherence to safety standards and procedures; stressing that the rules should be enforced without fear or favour

