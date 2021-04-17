Stay Safe And At Home

Do we need to be “Faster – Higher – Stronger”, the Olympic motto or should we just try to be ok and healthy? The Olympics may yet be cancelled completely after having been delayed a year says Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, who talked of having to “give up”.

The 2020 Olympics were postponed because of the COVID pandemic and the 2021 version will have few in the stands as overseas spectators have been banned and many of the local citizens aren’t interested or actually want it cancelled. Any spectators that would attend will only be allowed to clap and not cheer which seems a rather sad, pale version of the event.

The first priority for most countries is to get citizens vaccinated, stop the spread of the virus and then start on an economic recovery rather than watching two weeks of Olympians and para Olympians doing the best they can. Considering how many have already died and will still die, it is probably best to commit all resources to the medical world and stay safe at home. I know a number of Olympic competitors will miss their one opportunity but that may be the cost they have to pay for the safety of the majority.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

