Maiden Bigi Media Idol

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Rotimi Ige of the Nigerian Tribune has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Bigi Media Idol held last Tuesday in Lagos. The entertainment editor, who contested with other nine journalists, thrilled the audience with his performance of ‘Olufunmi’ by Style Plus. Ige, who on the winning appearance, amazed the audience with his voice and confidence on the song “African Queen” by 2face.

Ige, who contested with other nine journalists, went home with a cash prize of N250, 000. The first runner up got a cash prize of N150, 000 while the second runner up, Funsho Arogundade of PM Express was rewarded with N100, 000. In addition to the cash prizes, all three finalists got 10 packs of Bigi products each. Other journalists who participated got a consolation prize of N50, 000 each.

Funsho Arogundade sang “Ade Ori Okin” by Wasiu Ayinde. Arogundade, with massive crowd support from colleagues and friends won the third place with Wasiu Ayinde “Vivid Imagination”. Bigi Media Idol, an initiative of Rite Foods Limited, put together by TPT PR firm, is a replica of the Nigerian Idol reality TV show billed to start next weekend.

The ‘Media Idol’ availed journalists, mostly of entertainment beat, firsthand experience of what real contestants normally feel and face while on their quest to woo the judges and audience with their talents and performance. Ace music mogul, Obi Asika and DJ Sose were the judges of the night that witnessed an exchange of light banter, fun and thrills among the organisers, judges and the participating journalists.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

