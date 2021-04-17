International Breweries Publishes Maiden Sustainability Report

By Omolabake Fasogbon

International Breweries Plc., (IB Plc.) , a proud part of AB InBev, has released its first Sustainability Report, highlighting its impact and stewardship on the economy, society and the environment.

The report themed “Driving Sustainability for a Better World,” reflects the transformational journey of the organisation, commitments, progress, challenges and opportunities in 2019.

It also communicates IB Plc’s positive and negative impact, including contributions to building a sustainable society.

Speaking on the report, Managing Director of IB Plc, Hugo Rocha, stated that the move showcases the company’s commitment to running a responsible business, focusing on the triple-bottom line approach.

He said, “More than just profit, we are dedicated to entrenching sustainability in our operations and ensuring that our activities positively impact our stakeholders. Our success is hinged on our commitment to our core vision of ‘Bringing People Together for a Better World’; our agile business model, core values in our 10 Principles, leadership, and strong corporate governance.”

Continuing, Rocha said, “We are proud of our work and commitment to our Global AB InBev 2025 Sustainability goals in Water Stewardship, Climate Action, Circular Packaging, Smart Agriculture and Smart Drinking. These form the bedrock of our sustainability programmes across our value chain as we aim to continue to contribute significantly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

“With our sustainability report, we are able to offer voluntary disclosures to our stakeholders on our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. As a responsible business, we also pledge to continue to contribute to improving our planet, people and prosperity of all.”

According to the company, the report was prepared following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards – one of the most widely used and acceptable sustainability reporting frameworks in the global business community.

It noted further that the disclosures in the report were guided by the requirements of other frameworks on sustainability such as the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines.

“The reporting scope primarily covers brewing activities across the company’s four plants in Anambra, Ogun, Osun and Rivers states, including Lagos State, the head office and other states of the federation where the company extends its impacts,” the company stated.

Speaking at the launch of the report in Lagos, Member and Chairman of IBPLC’s Board, Committee on Sustainability and Risk Management, Mr. Olugbenga Awomolo stated that the report was a testament of the company’s business journey in recent times, as well as socio-economic footprint across entire operations.

He said, “We remain committed to entrenching sustainability across our business operations. We will proactively continue to drive compliance in meeting local and global regulatory requirements as we continue to grow the business to the benefit of our stakeholders.”

Also speaking, the firm’s Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Temitope Oguntokun described the theme of the report as apt, adding that it is when businesses look within and outside their fences and across their value chains that they can truly create a better world.

The firm also launched its employee volunteering initiative tagged “Better World Champions” to restate its commitment to sustainable development.

The company said, “The initiative availed staff the opportunity to express their sense of purpose by giving back to the society. In the year under review, a total of 3,154 hours of voluntary service was rendered to our communities by employees while 19,601 beneficiaries were positively impacted by various social interventions courtesy “Better World Champions.”

