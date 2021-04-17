SHOWBIZFLAIR

Dwindle, a comedy movie from the stables of Filmone Entertainment, promises to be an epic showcase. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

To those who know Kayode Kasum, there’s this peculiar tune that accompanies his promotional clips. The director of 2019’s top-grossing film, Sugar Rush, Kasum had also spearheaded Quam’s Money, a December 2020 release, and the recently-released Ponzi. The first teaser to his upcoming collaborative effort titled “Dwindle” appeared recently and it bears this trait often associated with Kasum’s creative works. It’s the sound. It’s not condemnable but identifiable. It bears semblance with the promotional clips to his recent works as Sugar Rush and Quams Money.

But this is about his latest picture titled Dwindle, a drama like no other, going by the words of the makers of the movie in a post alongside the teaser. It promises to be an epic showcase: “This July!!!! Find out what happens when you mix an Uber driver, the police, a missing money bag, love and an angry landlord looking for rent money. One word Epic!!!!!!! #DwindleMovie coming soon to cinemas Nationwide #July16th #GetHyped!!!!!!”

The film follows the story of Sogo and Buta, two friends who hijack a car and subsequently go on a car-binge. But their lives take an unexpected turn when they cross paths with a group of assassins who had just kidnapped the state governor. Showing a mixture of humour, action and drama, there’s something more about the teaser that one sure looks forward to when the movie opens in cinemas on July 16. It is the important assignment which Kayode Kasum and his collaborator Dare Olaitan delivered on this project, starring Funke Akindele-Bello and Bisola Aiyeola.

Glimpse of the teaser shows both ladies are partners in a task as officers of the police force. But one appears serious and the other, flippant. “Excuse me,” Akindele’s character yells at her partner being unnecessarily excited.

Further scenes shows them come in contact with a group of outlaws. Recall the duo of Kasum and Olaitan unveiled a first look of the new comedy in March with behind the scenes photos of the comedy featuring Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) and Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA) in the lead roles, based on the story of two friends who embark on an ill-fated heist. Produced by Mimi Bartels for Filmone and executive produced by Kasum and Olaitan, who double as directors, while Adedimeji Lateef, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson and Gold Ikponmwosa star in supporting roles.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

