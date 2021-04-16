Ganduje Resolves Dispute Between Dangote, BUA Groups

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has resolved the dispute between the Dangote Group and BUA Group, owned by two prominent indigenes of the state, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, respectively.

In a statement yesterday, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Abba Anwar, said the reconciliation meeting took place on Wednesday in Abuja.

Anwar said the meeting was held to end claims that the duo was at loggerheads over the control of sugar business in the country.

He stated that after the meeting, the leaders of the two companies agreed to work together to supply enough sugar to the country.

“They all dismissed allegations that Dangote was planning to see the increase of sugar price, thereby pressurising BUA to succumb to the increment. They described the allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.

“The meeting was seen as the zenith of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor. Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata played the role of a father during the meeting,” the statement added.

The meeting was also attended by some prominent Kano indigenes, including Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata; a representative of the Emir of Kano and Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi; Chairman of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Mr. Adamu Fanda; Chairman Kano State Council of Jumaat Mosque Imams and the Imam of Ahmadu Tijjani Mosque, Kofar Mata, Sheikh Nasir Adam, and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo.

In their separate remarks, Ganduje and Dantata admonished the two businessmen on the danger the economy may face if they allow the misunderstanding between them to grow.

In their response, the two business moguls promised to avoid anything capable of creating misunderstanding between them.

