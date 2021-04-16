DMX Factor: Between Music and Master Recording Ownership

The death of hip-hop’s most vicious voice, Earl Simmons otherwise known as DMX on April 9 raises the question of an artist’s passion over rights. Yinka Olatunbosun writes

DMX may not have been one of the richest or most-decorated hip-hop artists of his time but he has some of the most iconic hip-hop anthems, with significant contributions to the evolution of gangsta rap of the late 90s and early 2000s. “Party Up (Up in Here),’’ “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “X Gon Give it to Ya,’’ “Slippin’’ “We Right Here’’ are some of his hit songs that changed the sound of hip-hop after the genre lost Tupac and Notorious B.I.G in less than two years following a long and heated battle that went from studio to the streets or the reverse.

DMX, fondly called ‘X’ was all about the hard-core hip-hop, unwilling to dance to the tunes of the industry that dictates how an artist should look or even sound. Despite the bad boy appeal, he won the hearts of many with his openly displayed spirituality. X’s skit titled “Prayer’’ defines what gangsta prayer is and he kept his game tight even with his frequent races against the law. His troubled life was easily traced to his childhood trauma- having his weed laced with crack at age 14 by a mentor. Growing up in one of Yonker’s school street projects, abandoned by his mother, robbery became his means of survival. X would rather rob drug dealers instead of staying on the streets to sell drugs. In spite of his battle with drug addiction, X found an escapism in rap. His voice, a gritty-growl, is phenomenal, attention-grabbing and noisy.

During an interview on BET documentary movie titled ‘Ruff Ryders Chronicles,’ his first wife, Tashera, revealed much about his multiple personalities. She thought DMX is the best of his characters. According to her, DMX is a brilliant writer, the entertainer with warm personality, funny and very generous. Though he fathered children about the size of a football team with players in reserve, DMX struggled to provide for his children and his community. While his Ruff Ryders members were buying exotic cars, homes and jewelries, he was privately donating his earnings to charities including churches.

This is how some of his associates and fans have chosen to remember him. For instance, the record producer, Swiss Beats in an emotional video said that DMX “lived his life for everyone else.’’ It is not a surprise that even the master recordings of his songs may now belong to him.

It has been assumed that DMX’s former record label, Def Jam Recordings are the owners of his masters but that is yet to be confirmed officially. Meanwhile, when Jay-Z became the President of Def Jam in 2004, a whole lot happened. In a documentary interview, DMX revealed that his album then which was due for release was never released even though he had shot the video to one of this songs in it. And when he asked the label about it, he was given the run around. So he just assumed that, may be, he was seen as a rival to Jay-Z. Some of X’s associates argued that his frequent arrests and detention alongside drug addiction may have informed the decision to not release his album.

DMX’s bankruptcy indicates that he probably isn’t getting enough royalties upon having several number one billboard rap albums. For many artists, owning the master recording is smart business. Many artists forfeit or share their legal rights to the master recording when they need financial support, marketing and promotion of their work. The implication is that the recording label can use the masters without consent or approval of the artist. Some recording companies insist on the claiming the masters on the premise that they own the music equipment and expertise that made the body of work. With a catalog like DMX’s, millions of dollars can be realized annually on royalties.

Fortunately, many younger generations of artists are becoming more conscious of the business side of music than their predecessors who placed passion over rights. A case in point is Davido, Nigerian-American singer and record producer. When he signed a recording deal with Sony’s RCA records in 2016 worth $1million, he retained his rights to his music and performances.

“Before signing the deal in January, I consulted widely especially with the renowned entertainment lawyer, Joel Katz who had represented many global stars such as Michael Jackson, Ludacris, Justin Timberlake and more. Katz explained to me that I should look at the bigger picture. And I am happy that I own my licenses and masters 100 per cent,’’ Davido once said in an interview.

From the example of DMX, and others like Tupac, it is obvious that talent is not enough to make an artist thrive; it must be matched by a sense of purpose and rewards for artistry.

