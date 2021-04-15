FG Silent over Buhari’s Return Date

By Deji Elumoye

The federal government yesterday refused to disclose when President Muhammadu Buhari would return to Nigeria from his medical trip to London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari had left for routine medical check in UK on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 with the Presidency assuring that he will be back to Abuja by middle of April.

Asked after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday when exactly the President would be expected back in Nigeria, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, refused to be categorical while speaking with journalists at the State House, Abuja.

He said: “Today is Wednesday, this week finishes on Saturday. So, what’s the big issue in that one?” he queried.

According to him, the federal government was currently more concerned with the issue of myriad of security challenges facing the nation.

The President had before embarking on the medical trip met earlier in the day with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the service to appraise the security situation in the country.

