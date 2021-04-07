Niger Gov Approves New Emir of Kagara

By Laleye Dipo

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Garba Guna as the new Emir of Kagara.

The appointment of Alhaji Guna followed the recommendation of 14 kingmakers in the Kagara Emirate who met last week to elect a successor to the late emir, Malam Salihu Tanko.

Malam Tanko had joined his ancestors on March 1, this year.

The governor said the appointment of the new emir is in accordance with section 3 sub section (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law, Cap 19 of Niger State.

The appointment, which was announced on behalf of the governor by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, on Wednesday said Governor Bello in taking the decision also received the advice of members of the Niger State Council of Chiefs as required under section 7, Cap 19 of the law.

Until his appointment, Alhaji Gunna was the Acting Chairman of the state Board of internal Revenue, a position he combined with the village head of Yakila in Gunna District as well as the holder of the traditional title of Dan Majen Kagara.

It was learnt that the new emir polled five votes, the highest of all the five that contested for the first class traditional stool in the state.

Others who contested with him are Alhaji Muhammad Salihu Tanko, (Bunun Kagara) the son of the late Emir; Alhaji Garba Bako (Dan Galadiman Kagara), Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Kusherki (Katukan Kagara) and Alhaji Idris Aliyu Jibrin (Barajen Kagara).

No date has been fixed for his installation.

