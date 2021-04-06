COPEN Group to Build 1,500 Nationwide

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A real estate development firm, the COPEN Group, has said it would deliver over 1,500 housing units in different cities between 2021 and 2023.

The housing development firm, which observed that the country had made modest achievements in housing delivery, however, reiterated that Nigeria’s housing deficit currently stood at over 20 million units, adding, “In the face of this colossal statistics, the burden and sense of mission that God has called us to, has remained and is intensified.”

The Managing Director of the company, Pastor Ugochukwu Chime stated this at the COPEN Housing Launch 2021, which held at the Miracle Arena, AMADEO Events Centre, Enugu, recently.

At the launch, which had in attendance, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo, amongst other dignitaries, Chime said the company had threefold vision of mentoring, poverty alleviation and housing for all.

According to Chime, the 1,500 housing units would be built in Abuja, Lagos, Awka, Abakaliki, Nsukka, 9th Mile Corner, Enugu, among others, stressing that the company’s over 15 years’ experience in housing development, had placed it at vintage position to deliver timely, efficiently and cost-effectively.

While thanking the various state governments and the Federal Government Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, for providing the enabling environment for the Group to thrive, the COPEN boss added, “Beginning with the commissioning of Bethel Estate in 2008, we have seen God deliver for us Goshen and Jubilee Estates, in 2011; Elim Estate, in 2014; Jedidiah Gardens and Elshammah Estate, in 2017; FMBM/NLC/TUC/NECA Workers’ Village and Adonai Gardens Nsukka, in 2020. Knowing the trepidations and challenges we had in the development of each of these estates, we are truly humbled by the feats the LORD is accomplishing in and through us.”

He said, “Coming into this year, we received a commission to deliver 500 housing units each year for the next three years, as part of our contribution to assuaging the need of our people.

“When we nursed the idea of estate development in Enugu in 2006, it seemed absurd. Many naysayers told us Nna Enugu adi eweta oku. But we found the Enugu State Government a forward-thinking government and embraced the possibilities inherent in the real estate ecosystem. Enugu State Government gave us the land for many of the estates for the development of Bethel, Elim, Jedidiah, Elshammah, Workers’ Village, Adonai and Elohim Estates.

“We have completed and commissioned most of these estates because of the support of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. FMBN has supported us tremendously through the provision of Estate Development Loans as well as individual mortgages for our off-takers. It is trite to say that without our collaboration with this great institution, our work might not have thrived as it has. So, we appreciate FMBN today and always for the many ways it has empowered COPEN to fulfil its mission.

“We also appreciate AG Mortgage Bank Plc, our key stakeholder and primary mortgage partner, for helping us in diverse ways including preparing and packaging mortgages for our off-takers. I appreciate the Managing Director of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, for his awesome character traits that has inspired many of us.

“We also appreciate the synergy established with the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, through the Nucleus development concept that has led to the ongoing delivery of 120 homes at their SANDVIEW Estate Akwuke, Enugu.”

Many attendees at the event testified to the honesty, hardwork and consistency of COPEN Group in initiating and completing every project despite the challenges and odds they have faced in the transaction dynamics and value chain.

As a consulting firm, group midwifed the delivery of over 2,000 housing units across the country from Jalingo, to Benin, etc and as a real estate developer, it has delivered over 1,200 units in various parts of the country in collaboration with Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and AGMortgage Bank Plc.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

