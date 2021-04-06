9 Things to Know About Ag. IGP Usman Baba

By Kingsley Nwezeha

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday appointed DIG Usman Alkhali Baba as acting Inspector General of Police.

The newly appointed acting IGP has held various command and senior management positions in the Nigeria Police Force. Though a top police officer, not many Nigerians know much about the new police boss. Here are nine things to know about Baba.

1. The new Inspector-General of Police was born in 1963.

2. Baba hails from Yobe State.

3. He joined Nigeria Police in 1988.

4. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration(MPA) and. Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.

5. He is an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano, and the University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID).

6. Baba is also a Fellow National Defence College and member, International Association of Chiefs of Police.

7. He was at various times the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Makurdi, Zone Abuja and Zone 5, Benin.

8. The new acting IGP was also at other times the Commisioner of Police in charge of Delta State and the Federal Capital Territory.

9.He served as Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration and Force Secretary.

