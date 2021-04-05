Plentywaka, Libra Motors Partner to Improve Transportation

Oluchi Chibuzor

Plentywaka and Libra Motors Limited, who are both players in the interstate traveling industry have announced a partnership that involves simplifying booking activities.

The partnership will see both companies combine technology, fleet size and marketing, to bring transport into one simple product through Plentywaka mobile app.

Speaking on the partnership recently, Co-Founder, and President of Plentywaka, Johnny Ena, said: “The partnership with Libra Motors is great for our users especially at this time where a lot of Nigerians are traveling home for the Easter season.

“We are very excited to have developed the technology behind an easy-to-use mobile app that will make the travel experience seamless for Nigerians.

“And we see these heavily discounted bus ticket prices as a give back to Nigerians for their support over the years, even as we expand our services beyond the shores of the country.”

Through the partnership, both firms would be providing bus commuters access to explore different states across Nigeria with the opportunity to plan their entire journey without having to leave the comfort of their homes or stand in long queues.

Also, this is coming as Plentywaka recently launched its interstate travel service called city-to-city, which provides affordable tickets from major bus travel companies such as Libra Motors to create ease of ticket purchase for travel commuters across the country.

For Libra motors, their fleet size of over 200 buses which it currently operates in 18 terminals in 10 states is expected to play a critical role in the recently signed deal.

The CEO of Libra Motors, Godwin Odoruyi, said the aim was, “to help more people travel around Nigeria easily, and conveniently. We firmly believe that the travel experience can be made even easier for Nigerians traveling daily from one city to another.

“This is why this partnership with Plentywaka is so exciting for all of us, judging from how much they have achieved since their launch in 2019.”

In this light of this partnership, Libra Motors and Plentywaka would be providing millions of bus commuters’ access to explore different states across Nigeria and through this innovative partnership with Libra Motors, commuters can take advantage of the ongoing Easter promo campaign.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

