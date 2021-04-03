Land Rover Introduces Exclusive new Special Range Rover Editions

By Bennett Oghifo

Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations has launched a pair of exclusive new Range Rover special editions created by its SV Bespoke personalisation team.

The new Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions represent the pinnacle of Land Rover’s luxury SUV family, elevating the range-topping SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic models even higher with a suite of complementary hand-finished SV Bespoke features, according to a statement by the automaker.

Curated by the SV Bespoke commissioning experts at the Special Vehicle Operations Technical Centre in the UK, the Ultimate editions showcase the full range of personalisation touches that can be applied to the timeless Range Rover design. Key to the exclusive Ultimate edition design theme is the combination of newly formulated satin-finished Orchard Green paintwork complemented by a Narvik Black roof and copper detailing.

The SV Bespoke team’s attention to detail extends to the Gloss Black knurled infill and copper-edged metal Range Rover badging on the bonnet and tailgate, a copper-plated and black enamel SV roundel on the B-pillar, SV roundels embroidered on all four headrests, plus illuminated Ultimate edition treadplates. The finishing touch is a ‘SV Bespoke Ultimate edition’ commissioning plaque on the centre console, complete with copper-finished SV roundel.

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Range Rover has defined the luxury SUV segment for more than half a century, with our SVAutobiography models offering customers a world-class travel experience – whether driving, or being driven. These new Ultimate editions elevate that refinement and sophistication even further.”

Clare Hansen, Director, Land Rover Vehicle Personalisation, said: “Our SV Bespoke commissioning experts have taken the classic combination of a green and black exterior and given it a thoroughly modern twist, using a contemporary satin paint finish and copper detailing. This elegant combination is strengthened further with the recommended Vintage Tan interior themes available.”

The long-wheelbase SVAutobiography provides first class travel with serene refinement, including power-closing rear doors. Reclining airline-style heated and cooled semi-aniline leather Executive Class Comfort-Plus rear seats provide over 1.2m of rear legroom, hot stone massage function, plus calf and footrests for rear occupants. A full-length centre console with integrated Zenith timepiece, refrigerated compartment and deployable tables creates the perfect space to work and relax on the move.

The recommended Ultimate edition specification features Vintage Tan leather interior trim and Copper Weave Carbon Fibre finishers. Customers can also opt for leather upholstery from the Italian artisans at Poltrona Frau for a truly cosseting experience.

This flagship model is available with a choice of powertrains, including the 416kW Supercharged V8 petrol and highly efficient P400e plug-in hybrid*, which is capable of up to 40km of all-electric driving and provides overall CO2 emissions as low as 75g/km**.

The exclusively 416kW Supercharged V8 petrol SVAutobiography Dynamic is the most driver-focused of the pair. Available only as a standard-wheelbase vehicle, the suspension geometry and steering calibration are optimised to provide more agile responses. Land Rover’s advanced Dynamic Response active roll control system also enhances composure, while the ride height is lowered by 8mm – delivering more engaging on-road driving dynamics and a more purposeful stance.

Forged 22-inch alloy wheels feature a five split-spoke design finished in Gloss Dark Grey with contrast Diamond Turned finish, while side vent, bonnet finisher, grille and front bumper accents are all finished in Graphite Atlas. Inside, a knurled finish for the rotary shift controller, starter button and pedals, plus anodised red paddle shifters, underline the performance focus of SVAutobiography Dynamic.

The recommended SVAutobiography Dynamic interior theme features Ebony / Vintage Tan trim with diamond-quilted semi-aniline leather seats, an Ebony headlining and Steel Weave Carbon Fibre finishers.

The New Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate and SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate are available to order now with pricing available from Land Rover Retailers in sub-Sahara Africa.

** All fuel consumption and CO2 data quoted above relates to Official EU-WLTP TEL Combined Test Figures for five-seat derivatives. The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s tests in accordance with EU legislation. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2 and fuel economy figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load and accessories.

About Special Vehicle Operations

Special Vehicle Operations is a specialist team of Jaguar and Land Rover designers, engineers and technicians dedicated to amplifying the performance, luxury and capability attributes of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles:

SV – Designs, engineers and produces high specification SV-branded Jaguars and Land Rovers, amplifying key characteristics including performance and luxury

SV Bespoke – The SV Bespoke team undertakes unique and special commissions, limited-edition vehicles, SV Bespoke Premium Palette and SV Bespoke Match-To-Sample paint finishes

Vehicle Personalisation – In addition to SV Bespoke, Vehicle Personalisation is also responsible for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle accessories, commercial and armoured vehicles

Classic – The official source of authentic cars, expert services, genuine parts and unforgettable experiences for classic Jaguar and Land Rover enthusiasts worldwide

Bowler Motors – Derbyshire-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance cars and rally raid vehicles.

