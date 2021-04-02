Ethiopian Airlines Named ‘Best International Airline in Nigeria’

By Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines has disclosed that it was recently was honoured with the Best International Award at the just concluded Abuja Jabamah Wonders of Nigeria Expo.

Receiving the award from the Ambassadors of Trinidad and Tobago Wendell Lago and the Ambassador of Jamaica Esmond Reid, the Traffic and Sales Manager of the airline, Mrs. Senait Ataklet thanked the organisers.

She said last year was a difficult year for everyone but Ethiopian Airlines focused on cargo to shore up its fortune.

According to Ataklet, the focus on cargo by Ethiopian Airlines saw the airline converting some passenger airplanes into freighters.

She said the award came as Ethiopian celebrated one year anniversary of conversion of B737 into a Freighter.

Ataklet said since the start of its first cargo flight on passenger seat last year, Ethiopian has been increasing its capacity to become an ideal shipment partner of many humanitarian organizations including the WFP.

Besides, Ethiopian has been hailed for its efficient delivery of essential medical supplies donated by Alibaba Foundation, WHO and donor governments to all African countries. The airline is currently working in collaboration with UNICEF and Cainiao for the global vaccine distribution.

Commenting on the milestone, Ethiopian Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said: “Today marks one year since the beginning of our first Preighter flight service as a way to manage the unprecedented global crisis. The single Preighter flight that started on this day last year has helped our airline navigate the storm so far.

“We are extremely honored to have served our customers during the most difficult times. Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has been a critical player in the global fight against the pandemic by distributing medical supplies and PPE to places with limited access to transportation.”

