Police Kill Bandit, Recover Firearm in Niger

The Niger Police have shot and killed a bandit and recovered one AK-47 rifle from him in Tashan – Barau village of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, yesterday.

Usman said that on March 30 at about 15 :25 hours, a team of Operation Puff-Adder 11, attached to the command acted on a credible intelligence that a group of bandits on motorcycles was sighted heading toward Pangu-Gari in Rafi local government area.

He said that the team mobilised to the location and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle at Tashan-Barau village, along Tegina/Minna road. He said that one of the bandits who was later identified as Mohammed Garba of Ungwan Sani, Sabon Mariga area of Rafi local government area was shot, while one AK-47 rifle and an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle were recovered. The commissioner said the corpse of the criminal had been deposited at a hospital mortuary. He assured members of the public that the command would continue the onslaught against bandits and called on the residents to always give useful and timely information to security agencies.

