PDP Suspends Ex-Niger Gov, Aliyu, for Funding APC

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has suspended a former governor of the state, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, for alleged anti-party activities, leading to cracks in the party since 2014.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency stakeholders’ meeting in Minna, the state capital, yesterday, the Chanchaga Local Area chapter of the party accused Aliyu of channelling N450 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to fund its 2015 electioneering, thus undermining the victories of the PDP, especially in the presidential and governorship elections in the state.

With the alleged funding of the APC, the PDP, in a statement, titled: “Notice of suspension of Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu from the PDP, Chanchaga LGA,” accused the former governor of working against former President Goodluck Jonathan and the party’s governorship candidate in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Nasko.

The communiqué, given to journalists in Minna, also accused the former governor of causing disaffection within the party hierarchy even after several peace efforts.

The party also cited: “String and verifiable allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014 that led to the loss of government at the centre and the state levels. This includes disobedience to former President Goodluck Jonathan and working against his re-election success in 2015.”

Other allegations include: “Refusal to participate and attend party activities; Undermining and working against the resolutions of party organs, especially the state caucus and causing division that has led to the inability of the party to resolve the issues surrounding the position of state legal adviser that has been unoccupied since 2015 in his own local government area.

“These and many others have led to the immediate suspension of Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu from the Peoples Democratic Party in Chanchaga Local Government Area,” it said.

The meeting was attended by eight ward chairmen of the party out of the 11 wards in the LGA, as well as elders and party members from Chanchaga LGA.

The communiqué added that the allegations levelled against Aliyu had been forwarded to him to respond within 14 days from the date of the meeting.

