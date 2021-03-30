Ikeja Electric Bags ISO Certifications

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has been awarded with three latest International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications.

They are ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018. The feat was in recognition of the Disco’s implementation of occupational safety & health, environment management and quality management processes.

The company said by bagging the triple awards, it has scored another first in the electricity sector in Nigeria.

IE further disclosed that it also emerged as one of the runners-up for the ‘Most Responsive organisation to COVID-19 Crisis at the Nigeria Risk Awards 2020, and also bagged the AfriSAFE Merit Award 2020.

The ISO certifications were presented to IE at its headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking on the achievements, the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, said the company had again reaffirmed its commitment to high standards, in line with global best practices.

Soetan in a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Mr. Felix Ofulue, stated that those prestigious awards demonstrated that IE’s management processes and operations were effectively conducted by quality policies and forward-thinking leadership.

She said: “We are indeed honoured by these certifications. I am dedicating these achievements to the entire management and staff who continuously give their best through strategic initiatives and innovation that deliver growth, improved service delivery and customer satisfaction for the brand.

“The fact that we have gained these recognition does not mean we have attained the desired peak or that we would become complacent, but rather we will continue to work hard towards operational excellence and improvement of service in line with our manta – ‘Customer first; technology Now.”

Also commenting on the awards, the Head of Quality, Safety, Health and Environment (QHSE), Jamiu Badmos, said the company remains the industry trailblazer in areas of innovations including occupational health and safety and environment initiatives.

