Hallelujah Pop-up Channel Returns to DStv and GOtv this Easter

MultiChoice Nigeria is refreshing its faith-based content offering with the return of Hallelujah pop-up channel to DStv and GOtv platforms from Sunday, 28 March till Monday, 5 April 2021.

The Hallelujah pop-up channel is a faith-based channel that will give customers a chance to experience church from home with a line-up of praise and worship sessions, sermons, choir ministrations, prayers and more from different denominational Christian groups across the country including RCCG (City of David), KICC, Daystar, Dunamis, House on the Rock, Salvation Ministries, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

The channel will be available to active subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on DStv channel 197, as well as active subscribers on GOtv Max and Jolli packages on GOtv channel 85.

The channel will also feature a new segment called REJOICE! – a live musical performance show hosted by prominent gospel artiste, Segun Obe, and will feature performances by top gospel artistes such as Tim Godfrey, Onos and Frank Edwards on Sunday, 28 March and Easter Sunday, 4 April from 3pm.

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, explained that the pop-up channel is specially curated with faith-nourishing television content for every member of the family this Easter.

“We are delighted to bring back the Hallelujah pop-up channel to our DStv and GOtv customers this Easter holiday. Easter is one of the principal holidays for Christians and a sacred time when families come together to mark the joyful resurrection of Christ. The pop-up channel will provide our customers a wide selection of Christian programmes, from different denominational Christian groups in the country, that will keep families connected and entertained during the season,” he said.

Hallelujah pop up channel will run for one-week starting Sunday, 28 March 2021 and will be available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga as well as on GOtv Max and Jolli packages. The channel will also be available to livestream on DStv app.

