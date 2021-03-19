Insecurity: Police Not Getting Maximum Cooperation from States, Says IG

Ejiofor Alike

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday accused state governments across the country of not giving the police maximum cooperation to tackle insecurity in the country.

Speaking in Abuja during the First Quarter 2021 regular meeting of the Forum of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Secretaries to State Governments (SSG), Adamu said the SSGs to should coordinate other stakeholders in their states.

“We are not getting the maximum cooperation we are supposed to get at states’ level and we believe that the SSGs should be conscious of security in their states because when they are able to galvanise all stakeholders and different structures that are there that can enhance the security of the states, we will have relative peace in terms of insecurity – because if the SSGs are not coordinating activities within the states in these areas, I don’t think there is anybody that can do it,” Adamu explained.

The theme of the meeting was: ‘The Role of Secretaries to the State Governments in Strengthening Sub-National Level Security Architecture.’

It also had in attendance the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

The forum provided an opportunity for the top security chiefs to share their thoughts with the SSGs and highlight critical areas where the forum can provide the necessary support to tackle insecurity across the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

