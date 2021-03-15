Three Teachers Abducted in Attack on Primary School, Says Kaduna Govt

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government has given details of the attack on LEA Primary School, Rema village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, saying that three of the school’s teachers were abducted during the incident which occurred on Monday.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Kaduna, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said other than the three teachers, no pupil was kidnapped.

He said security agencies were intensifying efforts to locate and rescue the abducted teachers.

The commissioner said the bandits invaded the school on motorcycles at about 8:50am on Monday when the pupils had just arrived to begin the day’s activities.

According to him, upon sighting the bandits on motorcycles, the pupils took to their heels, adding that the two pupils who were missing during the commotion had been found.

The commissioner said: “The Kaduna State Government has called this briefing, following the attack by armed bandits at around 8:50am today Monday 15th March, 2021 at Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, and the first update given by the Kaduna State Government which stated that reports were being received of a kidnapping at the said primary school.

“At this time, the state government has compiled and analyzed all the security reports and can confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the said school.

“The government can confirm that three teachers — Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu — have been kidnapped.

“Pupils, who had just arrived the school to begin the day’s activities, took to their heels in the course of the commotion, as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles.

“This led to two pupils going missing, identified as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya.

“However, we are happy to inform you that the two missing pupils have been found.

“We can also confirm that no single pupil was kidnapped from the school. Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no staff or pupil of the school is missing following the attack.”

Aruwan said further that security reports also revealed that the bandits rustled several cattle and went away with five motorcycles and other valuables.

“In summary, as it stands, three teachers of the Rema Primary School, Birnin Gwari LGA have been kidnapped, and following thorough checks, we can verify that no pupil was kidnapped,” he said.

He said: “The military and other security agencies in the Birnin Gwari general area are in hot pursuit of the bandits to ensure that the three kidnapped persons are rescued safely.”

Similarly, the commissioner said troops of the Nigerian Army on patrol in the Faka general area, Chikun Local Government Area of the state, rescued a young boy wandering in the Faka Forest.

Aruwan said the boy, identified as Adewale Rasaq, was kidnapped over a week ago in the Kudenden area of Chikun LGA, and escaped from his captors, while his parents were negotiating the payment of a ransom of about N15 million with the bandits.

He said further that troops of the Nigerian Army, while on aggressive fighting patrol in a forest around Kachia and Kauru Local Government Areas found a girl, Fatima Lawal, who also escaped from bandits.

He stated that the girl said in her statement that she was kidnapped about three weeks ago at Randa village, in Kadage general area of Kauru Local Government.

The commissioner said the two persons will be handed over to their families through the Chairmen of Chikun and Kauru Local Government Areas respectively.

“Overall, the Kaduna State Government is sustaining collaborative efforts towards tracking down the criminals and retrieving their hostages. The governor is actively engaging critical stakeholders towards the speedy achievement of this objective,” he said.

The commissioner, who declined to take questions from journalists, did not give any update on the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, who were kidnapped by bandits on Thursday last week.

“Citizens are encouraged to assist the efforts of the government by volunteering useful information to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Aruwan said.

