Abducted Zamfara School Girls Released

Female students of a government secondary school in Zamfara State abducted on Friday by bandits have been released.

The over 300 abducted students were released by their captors in the early hours of Tuesday.

The freed students were received at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital by Governor Bello Mutawalle.

Bandits had in the early hours of Friday attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted many students.

