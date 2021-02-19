Police Parade Suspected Killer of Nasarawa APC Chairman, 27 Others

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday paraded one Yunusa Alhaji Yusuf for allegedly killing former Chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the late Philip Tatari Shekwo.

The police in the state also paraded 27 other suspected criminals along with the alleged killer of Shekwo, who allegedly committed different criminal activities in the state, ranging from armed robbery, kidnaping, cultism, among others.

The late Shekwo was reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, around 11 p.m. on November 21, 2020, and was later found dead on November 22, 2020, near his house in Lafia.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, while parading the 28 suspected criminals in Lafia yesterday, said: “The police, at about 16:30hrs, while working on credible intelligence, arrested one Yunusa Alhaji Yusuf (aka Nunu) in Obi Local Government Area, as well as one Yusuf Alhassan of Azara in Awe LGA.

“A small bag containing charms and cash (N450,000) were also recovered from the suspects as exhibits. Preliminary investigation revealed that the money found in their possession was ransom collected before releasing a kidnapped victim in neighbouring Taraba State.”

Longe stated further that Yusuf has been on the wanted list of the state Police Command for his alleged involvement in the killing of Shekwo.

However, the commissioner told journalists that investigation was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) over the alleged involvement of Yusuf in the killing of the former Nasarawa State APC chairman.

Longe also gave a breakdown of the total number of suspects arrested by the state police command to include 11 suspected armed robbers, five suspected kidnappers, three suspected cultists and nine other

suspects.

Recovered items by the command, according to the CP, include: “N1.050 million, seven firearms, 35 live ammunition, four vehicles and one motorcycle.”

