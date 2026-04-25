Kelechi Iheanachor Rediscovering His Groove

With three goals in his last three matches for Celtic after several setbacks through injuries since joining the Hoops as a free agent, calls for a return to the national team have been on the increase. Having been snubbed in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Kelechi Iheanacho, who was the hero for Celtic in their 6-2 win over St. Mirren in the semi final of the Scottish Cup, has over the weekend been handed another chance with the Super Eagles after more than a year, as he was listed among the senior players in the squad for the Unity Cup next month. It however remains to be seen if the 29-year-old can warm himself back to the senior national team with the four-nation tourney

Kelechi Iheanacho seems to be peaking at the right time this season. After months on the sidelines at Celtic, he is now the team’s in-form attacker, with three goals in his last three games.

His cameo against St Mirren saw him score two extra-time goals, including an excellent left-footed finish for his second. As things look, he could be a main character for the rest of the season in Scottish football.

His return to form has drawn attention in his homeland too, where he hasn’t been called up in over a year.

Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju backs heanacho for Nigeria return after the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations gold medallist told FootyAfrica: “Kelechi has always been a very good player and a good scorer who has done very well over the years.

“Unfortunately, these past few years he has not been finding it easy and all that.

“I’m happy that he is coming back and he is doing very well in Celtic. I just believe he will be able to sustain that and continue.

“Experience matters, and if he is doing very well and I believe if the handlers of the national team see and find him worthy, then he can still come back.

“I believe he has that ability to come back to the team.”

Since making his international debut as a teenager, Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in 58 appearances for the Super Eagles.

However, the last of these goals came in November 2023. Despite being the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria have failed to qualify for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

Iheanacho isn’t short on competition in the striker position, either. Victor Osimhen is the team’s star player, whilst Viktor Boniface, Akor Adams and Paul Onuachu are all playing at a high level.

Not to mention, there’s also a pair of ex-Rangers strikers in Umar Sadiq and Cyriel Dessers.

Speaking about Iheanacho after Sunday’s win, Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill said of increasing his playing time: “I couldn’t disagree with that, yes.

“Obviously he’s had a few injury problems. I think I said to you that sometimes if he felt as if he started the games, he might not see the game through.

“We’ve got a couple like that at the moment. But yes, today his goals have been big for us, really big.

“He says he is completely fit, and I’m not completely sure! But he was brilliant. He took the goals magnificently. You can see why he’s had a career.”

Indeed, O’Neill is preparing to unleash Iheanacho in the title run-in after the forward rode to Celtic’s rescue against St Mirren.

Signed as a free agent last summer after leaving Sevilla, Iheanacho has been beset by injury troubles.

But with five defining league games remaining plus a return to Hampden now beckoning, O’Neill feels the forward is approaching the point where he can start matches.

Meanwhile, former Rangers star, Steven Thompson has described Iheanacho as the most complete striker at Celtic “by a mile” following the Nigerian’s decisive display in their Scottish Cup semi-final triumph over St Mirren.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Thompson highlighted Iheanacho’s all-round qualities that set him apart from other attacking options at the club.

“We talk about his goals, which were both really well taken,” Thompson said.

But his link play shows a knowledge of the game that the others don’t bring. He’s the most rounded striker at Celtic by a mile.”

The Nigerian international arrived at Celtic as a free agent last September after enduring a difficult campaign marked by inconsistent form at Sevilla.

He quickly made an impact, enjoying a bright start to life in Scotland by rediscovering his scoring touch and netting twice in his opening three league appearances.

However, that early momentum was disrupted by injury, which limited his ability to build on his promising performances.

Now regaining full fitness, the former Leicester City forward will be eager to sustain his resurgence and play a key role as Celtic chase a domestic double, defending their Scottish Premiership crown and lifting the Scottish Cup.

Interestingly, O’Neill has suggested that Iheanacho could be handed a starting role when the Hoops face Falkirk FC today at Celtic Park.

Iheanacho, who joined Celtic as a free agent in September 2025, has rediscovered his form after overcoming early injury setbacks that disrupted what initially looked like a promising start to life in Glasgow.

Speaking ahead of the weekend fixture, O’Neill expressed his satisfaction with Iheanacho’s recent contributions and hinted strongly at the possibility of a starting berth.

“In a serious moment, he’s done really well. He’s looking very, very strong,” O’Neill said.

“And I think with the confidence now, and I think with us showing a serious trust in him now, I think he really wants to do it. And I think that’s a lovely thing about it.”

The Celtic boss also highlighted the forward’s technical quality and overall influence in recent weeks.

“You can see that he’s been a player. His control is really good. Honestly, I’ve been really pleased with him. He could easily start. He could easily start in the games,” he added.

O’Neill further reflected on Iheanacho’s growing role within the team, pointing to key contributions, including his decisive goal in the win over Dundee.

“Actually, it’s more important as the weeks have gone on,” O’Neill explained.

“He came on at Dundee, scored the goal probably at that stage in the proceedings, probably the only one that would have got us the goal at the time. He’s followed that up there by scoring some goals, and took them brilliantly.”

Despite competition for places, particularly with Daizen Maeda impressing in a central role, O’Neill acknowledged there is a strong case for Iheanacho to start more regularly.

“And, yes, I think he would like to start in the game. Daizen Maeda started this press from the centre-forward position, got us the goal early on. And, yeah, there’s definitely a case for thinking about Iheanacho starting in matches. I think he would love to do it.

“Not having completed it in 90 minutes for quite some considerable time, as I thought. But he also started at Dundee United. I don’t think it was his fault. He had a great chance. The goalkeeper made a really good save after half an hour in the game.

“But I’m not saying it didn’t work for the team as such. But, overall, he has made a big impact in the last couple of weeks. And it looks as if he’s staying fit,” he concluded.

The 29-year-old Iheanacho has scored six goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions.

However, how well Iheanacho is able to win the trust of Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle remains to be seen.