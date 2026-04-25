Ben Eze: Digital Transformation Without Security Is Like Smart City With No Locks

In an era defined by rapid digital transformation, cybersecurity expert and Founder/CEO of MC-KEZ Infotech Solutions Limited, Mr. Ben A. Eze, warns that the risks businesses face are no longer distant, but are immediate and personal. From small enterprises that could collapse overnight after a single breach to hospitals unable to access patient records, the human cost of cyberattacks is growing harder to ignore. Challenging organisational complacency, Eze insists that security must evolve alongside convenience, with employees playing a critical frontline role. At the centre of his response is Furticore, a next-generation cybersecurity solution he developed to detect, prevent, and respond to threats in real time, offering businesses not just protection, but the confidence to operate securely in an increasingly vulnerable digital world. Dike Onwuamaeze brings the excerpts:

Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated globally, how exposed are organizations in Nigeria today?

Nigeria sits at a critical inflection point. As one of Africa’s largest digital economies, with a fast-growing fintech ecosystem, expanding e-commerce, and increasing government digitisation, the country has become an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals both domestic and international. Today, Nigerian organisations are highly exposed. The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and various threat intelligence reports consistently reveal that Nigerian businesses from banks to telecoms, SMEs to government agencies are among the most targeted on the continent. Ransomware attacks, Business Email Compromise (BEC), phishing campaigns tailored to Nigerian English and local brands, and supply chain attacks are all on the rise. What compounds this exposure is a critical skills gap? Many organizations lack dedicated cybersecurity teams, rely on outdated infrastructure, and have limited budgets for cyber defense. The rapid adoption of digital tools without corresponding security investment has created massive blind spots. Put simply: Nigeria’s digital ambition is outpacing its cybersecurity readiness and threat actors know it.

What are the most common cybersecurity threats businesses currently face?

From what we observe across our client base and threat intelligence feeds, the five most prevalent threats facing Nigerian businesses today are: First, phishing and social engineering. This remains the number one entry point for attackers. Employees receive convincing emails, SMS messages, or WhatsApp messages impersonating executives, banks, or government agencies, tricking them into revealing credentials or transferring funds. Second, ransomware. Attackers encrypt an organization’s data and demand payment, often in cryptocurrency. We have seen ransomware cripple hospitals, manufacturing firms, and even government ministries. Third, Business Email Compromise (BEC). Fraudsters infiltrate or spoof executive email accounts to authorise fraudulent transfers. Nigerian businesses have lost billions of naira to this single attack vector. Fourth, insider threats, whether malicious employees or negligent ones remain a persistent problem, especially in financial services. Fifth, unpatched vulnerabilities in legacy software and outdated systems provide easy footholds for attackers. Many Nigerian businesses are running systems that haven’t been updated in years, which is the equivalent of leaving your office door wide open.

Many organisations still underestimate cyber risks. What are the real consequences of that mindset?

The consequences of underestimating cyber risk are catastrophic, and they extend far beyond the IT department. Let me be direct: the “it won’t happen to us” mindset is one of the most dangerous beliefs a business leader can hold in 2025. Financially, a single successful cyberattack can cost a Nigerian organization tens of millions of naira in recovery costs, regulatory fines, legal fees, and lost business. For many SMEs, one serious attack is a company-ending event. Operationally, ransomware and data breaches can shut down business operations for days or weeks. Imagine a hospital that cannot access patient records, or a logistics company whose systems are completely locked. The downstream effect is enormous. Reputationally, once customers lose trust especially in sectors like banking, insurance, and healthcare recovery is near impossible. In an era of social media, news of a data breach spreads within hours.

Legally, the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 now imposes real obligations on organizations that handle personal data. Non-compliance resulting from a breach can attract serious regulatory sanctions. The most dangerous mindset is reactive waiting until after an attack to invest in security. By then, the damage is already done.

How has the rise of remote work and digital transformation increased cybersecurity vulnerabilities?

The shift to remote work and rapid digital transformation, accelerated significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic, fundamentally expanded what security professionals call the “attack surface.” Where an organisation previously had a defined network perimeter inside a physical office, that perimeter has now dissolved. In Nigeria specifically, the remote work transition happened rapidly, often without the supporting security infrastructure. Employees began accessing corporate systems from personal laptops, home Wi-Fi networks without firewalls, and mobile devices with no endpoint protection. Corporate data started flowing through WhatsApp, personal email accounts, and unvetted cloud storage services. Digital transformation has also brought complexity. As businesses adopted new SaaS platforms, cloud infrastructure, mobile applications, and third-party APIs, each integration became a potential vulnerability. The more interconnected your digital ecosystem, the more entry points an attacker has. We now see a proliferation of shadow IT employees using tools and applications not approved by IT which creates vulnerabilities that the security team isn’t even aware of. Digital transformation without security-by-design is like building a smart city without any locks on the doors.

What key features should organisations look for when choosing a cybersecurity solution?

Choosing the right cybersecurity solution is one of the most consequential technology decisions a business can make. Here are the critical criteria I advise organisations to evaluate: First, comprehensive coverage across all threat vectors email security, endpoint protection, network monitoring, identity management, and cloud security should all be addressed, ideally from a unified platform. Second, real-time threat detection and response capability. Threats that are detected 72 hours late cause far more damage than those caught in minutes. Look for solutions with AI-powered behavioral analysis, not just signature-based detection. Third, local context and adaptability. A solution built entirely for Western markets may miss Nigeria-specific threat patterns, local phishing templates, and regional regulatory requirements.

Your security solution should understand your context. Fourth, ease of integration with existing infrastructure. You don’t need to rip and replace everything the solution should layer effectively onto what you already have. Fifth, centralised visibility and reporting. A single dashboard showing your organisation’s full security posture is invaluable for leadership decision-making. Sixth, scalability. Your security solution should grow with your business whether you’re a 20-person startup today or a 2,000-person enterprise in five years. Finally, local support. When a breach occurs at 2am, you want a team that understands your context, speaks your language, and can respond immediately.

How can companies strike a balance between security and operational efficiency?

This is one of the most common tensions I encounter in boardrooms and is, frankly a false dichotomy when approached correctly. Security and efficiency are not opposites; poor security is what truly destroys operational efficiency, as any victim of ransomware will tell you. The key is building security into operations from the ground up rather than bolting it on as an afterthought. When security is embedded into your processes, workflows, and systems by design, it becomes invisible to the end user; it doesn’t slow anyone down. Practically, this means using Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) that employees actually find usable. It means automating security checks in software development pipelines rather than making them a manual bottleneck. It means deploying intelligent tools that flag genuine threats without overwhelming staff with false alarms. Training also plays a crucial role. An informed workforce makes security decisions naturally without needing to escalate every minor concern to IT. When your team knows what a phishing email looks like, they stop clicking and that’s both secure and efficient. The organisations that struggle most are those that implement security as a series of roadblocks. The ones that thrive treat security as an enabler a foundation that allows them to move faster and more confidently in the market.

In practical terms, what immediate steps should a company take to improve its cyber defense today?

If you can only do five things starting tomorrow, here is my priority list: Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) on every system, especially email, banking portals, and remote access tools. This single action blocks the vast majority of credential-based attacks; conduct an immediate vulnerability assessment. You cannot protect what you don’t know exists. Map all your assets, systems, and data then identify the weakest points, and train your staff. Your employees are both your greatest vulnerability and your strongest potential defense. A short, practical cybersecurity awareness session can dramatically reduce phishing susceptibility. The others are to implement a robust backup strategy using the 3-2-1 rule: three copies of data, on two different media types, with one copy off-site or in an isolated cloud environment. This is your insurance policy against ransomware, and develop and test an Incident Response Plan. Most organizations have no documented process for responding to a breach. When an attack happens, confusion and panic make things worse. A rehearsed plan saves time, money, and reputation. Beyond these five, organisations should seriously consider engaging a managed security service provider who can provide 24/7 monitoring and expert guidance especially if you lack an in-house security team.

Can you explain what Furticore is and the specific problems it is designed to solve?

Furticore is a next-generation cybersecurity platform built to address the specific, evolving threat landscape facing African businesses with Nigeria at its core. The name itself reflects our philosophy: fortified, intelligent, and core to your operations. Furticore was born out of a recognition that most cybersecurity solutions available to Nigerian organisations were either designed for large Western enterprises with massive IT budgets or were generic off-the-shelf tools that didn’t account for the nuances of operating in Nigeria the local threat patterns, the infrastructure realities, the regulatory environment under the NDPA, and the resource constraints of many businesses. Furticore solves three fundamental problems. First, the detection gaps many organisations don’t know they’ve been breached until weeks after the fact. Furticore uses AI-driven behavioral analytics to detect anomalies in real time, dramatically shrinking the attacker’s window of opportunity. Second, the complexity problem most businesses can’t afford or retain a team of senior security engineers. Furticore simplifies security management through an intelligent unified dashboard, giving even non-technical leaders clear visibility into their security posture. Third, the cost barrier to enterprise-grade security has historically been affordable only by large corporations. Furticore’s architecture and pricing model makes robust security accessible to SMEs and mid-size organizations without compromising on capability.

What differentiates Furticore from other cybersecurity solutions in the market?

There are several dimensions on which Furticore stands apart from the competition, and I’ll highlight the most significant. First is contextual intelligence. Furticore’s threat detection models are trained and continuously updated with Nigerian and African threat data not just global datasets. This means it recognises attack patterns, phishing templates, and fraud methods that are specifically targeting organisations like yours, in your region. Second is the depth of integration with MC-KEZ’s broader digital services ecosystem. Because Furticore is built and maintained by the same team that develops your web applications, SaaS platforms, and digital infrastructure, security is embedded at the architecture level not added on top. This creates a seamless, deeply integrated security posture. Third is the human element.

Furticore clients have access to a dedicated team of Nigerian cybersecurity professionals who understand the local business environment, can communicate in plain language, and are available around the clock. This is radically different from the support experience of most global vendors. Fourth is the adaptive pricing we do not force every client into a one-size-fits-all enterprise contract.

Furticore scales from growing SMEs to large corporates, with deployment models tailored to your infrastructure reality whether cloud-native, on-premises, or hybrid. Furticore offers global-standard security with local intelligence and human-centered service.

How does Furticore help organisations detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats?

Furticore operates across three operational pillars Detect, Prevent, and Respond and our approach within each is deliberate and layered. On Detection, Furticore deploys AI-powered Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) capabilities that continuously monitor network traffic, user behavior, endpoint activity, and system logs. Machine learning models establish a behavioral baseline for every user and device, and any deviation whether an employee logging in from an unusual location or an application making unexpected outbound connections triggers an alert in real time. We operate on the principle of assume breach: we don’t wait for a known attack signature; we hunt for anomalies.

On Prevention, Furticore provides multi-layered defensive controls, email security gateways to intercept phishing and malware, endpoint protection agents, web application firewalls, identity and access management controls, and vulnerability management to remediate weaknesses before attackers exploit them. Prevention also encompasses staff awareness training, which we build into our onboarding process for every client. On Response, Furticore’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) team is available 24/7 to investigate alerts, contain threats, eradicate malicious actors from your environment, and guide your organization through recovery. We also help clients develop and rehearse Incident Response Plans so that when something happens, the organization responds with precision rather than panic. Speed of response is everything and Furticore is engineered for it.

Is Furticore tailored more for large enterprises, SMEs, or both and why?

Furticore is deliberately and intentionally designed for both and this is not marketing language. Let me explain why this is both possible and critically important. The reality of Nigeria’s business ecosystem is that most organizations are SMEs businesses with between 10 and 500 employees and yet they face many of the same cyber threats as large corporations. Ransomware doesn’t discriminate by company size. A phishing attack targeting a 30-person logistics firm is just as devastating as one targeting a major bank, perhaps more so because the smaller firm has fewer resources to recover. What’s historically been unfair is that enterprise-grade security solutions have been priced and architected exclusively for large corporations, effectively leaving SMEs exposed and underserved. Furticore was explicitly built to close this gap. For SMEs, Furticore provides managed security services, meaning we essentially serve as their outsourced security team, giving them access to expertise and technology that would otherwise require a team of ten in-house professionals. For larger enterprises and financial institutions, Furticore provides more granular deployment options, deeper integrations, dedicated SOC resources, compliance management capabilities, and the ability to handle more complex, multi-site environments. The architecture scales intelligently same core platform calibrated to the client’s size and risk profile. This is the model we believe the Nigerian market needs and deserves.

Can you share a real-world example or use case where Furticore has made a measurable impact?

I’ll share a use case that illustrates exactly why we built Furticore the way we did while protecting our client’s confidentiality. We worked with a mid-sized financial services firm in Lagos that had experienced a significant Business Email Compromise attempt. An attacker had been silently monitoring the CEO’s email account for several weeks, learning the organization’s communication patterns, payment approval processes, and key vendor relationships. Just before they were about to execute a fraudulent wire transfer of several million naira, Furticore’s behavioral analytics detected an anomalous email login from an unrecognized device and IP address, and flagged unusual forwarding rules that had been quietly configured on the account. Our SOC team immediately contacted the client, contained the compromised account, traced the attacker’s footprint across the organisation’s environment, and guided a full remediation all within hours. The funds never left the company. Beyond that, our post-incident assessment revealed three other vulnerabilities in their environment that the attackers had mapped but not yet exploited. We addressed all of them proactively. The measurable impact: zero financial loss, zero data exfiltration, and a fundamentally more secure organisation on the other side. The client subsequently expanded their Furticore engagement to cover their full employee base. That outcome stopping the attack before the damage is exactly what Furticore is built to deliver.

Beyond cybersecurity, what core services does MC-KEZ provide in website development, web applications, and SaaS platforms?

MC-KEZ is a full-spectrum digital solutions company. While cybersecurity through Furticore is a critical pillar, it sits within a broader mission: to build, secure, and scale world-class digital solutions for African businesses. In website development, MC-KEZ designs and builds high-performance, visually compelling websites for businesses across all sectors from corporate identities and e-commerce platforms to government portals and media publications. Our work is characterized by a focus on speed, accessibility, mobile responsiveness, and SEO performance, all of which matter enormously in the Nigerian digital market. In web application development, we build custom, enterprise-grade web applications that solve specific business problems workflow automation platforms, customer portals, data management systems, and digital payment solutions. We work with modern technology stacks and architect for scalability, reliability, and long-term maintainability. In SaaS platform development, MC-KEZ has both built and co-developed several SaaS products serving Nigerian and pan-African markets. We help businesses conceptualize, design, engineer, launch, and scale software products from MVP to enterprise-grade platforms. This includes everything from product strategy and UX design to backend architecture, API development, and cloud infrastructure management. What ties all of this together is our security-first philosophy. Every digital product we build has cybersecurity integrated from the first line of code not added as an afterthought.

How does MC-KEZ integrate cybersecurity into its web and software development processes?

This is a question I’m particularly passionate about because it represents one of MC-KEZ’s most significant competitive differentiators in the Nigerian market. Most technology companies treat security as a final checklist item they build the product, then do a security review before launch. At MC-KEZ, we follow a Security by Design and DevSecOps philosophy, meaning security is embedded into every stage of the development lifecycle. At the design phase, our architects apply threat modelling systematically identifying how the application could be attacked and designing defenses before a single line of code is written. This prevents far more vulnerabilities than any post-build audit. During development, our engineers follow secure coding standards validated against frameworks like the OWASP Top Ten and every code commit is automatically scanned for vulnerabilities before it reaches the main codebase. We integrate static application security testing (SAST) directly into our CI/CD pipelines. Before deployment, all applications undergo rigorous penetration testing, where our ethical hacking team attempts to break the application and document every weakness found. Nothing ships until it passes this gate.

Post-deployment, Furticore provides continuous monitoring for all production applications, watching for suspicious behavior, injection attempts, DDoS activity, and authentication anomalies. The result is that when a client receives a digital product from MC-KEZ, they’re not just receiving software they’re receiving a secure, monitored, and actively defended digital asset.

What is MC-KEZ’s long-term vision in supporting businesses with secure, scalable digital solutions?

Our long-term vision at MC-KEZ is both ambitious and deeply purposeful: to become the most trusted digital infrastructure partner for businesses across Africa the organization that businesses turn to when they want to build, grow, and secure their digital future with absolute confidence.We believe Africa’s digital economy is at an extraordinary inflection point. The continent has over 600 million internet users and the number is growing rapidly. Nigeria alone has a technology sector that is attracting billions in investment. Yet many of the foundational layer’s secure infrastructure, trustworthy software platforms, expert cybersecurity services remain underdeveloped or dominated by foreign providers who lack deep local context. MC-KEZ’s vision is to fill that gap. We are building the capability to serve businesses at every stage of their digital journey, from a startup building its first web presence to a multinational corporation managing complex, multi-country digital operations. In the next five years, we aim to expand Furticore’s footprint across West Africa and beyond, deepen our SaaS platform portfolio to address uniquely African business challenges, and establish MC-KEZ as a regional center of excellence for cybersecurity talent development. Ultimately, we believe that a digitally secure Nigeria is a more prosperous Nigeria. When businesses can operate online with confidence knowing their assets are protected, their customers’ data is safe, and their digital infrastructure is resilient they can focus entirely on growth and innovation. That is the future we are building, one client at a time.