Gombe Imposes 24-hour Curfew on Billiri LG

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew with immediate effect on Billiri Local Government Area of the state following the eruption of violence in the area.

Prof.Abubakar Njodi, Secretary to the State Government, who made the declaration during a Press conference in Gombe on Friday evening said imposing the curfew became necessary in order to contain the violence which erupted in the area as this could threaten lives and property of the citizenry.

According to him, “ What we want to establish is peace so that we can reach out to the people and conclude issues with regard to the appointment of the new Mai Tangle.”.

He stated that the curfew was the last option by the state government “since some people have taken advantage of the protest to destroy lives and property”.

Njodi said the state government had affirmed the need for peaceful co-existence among the citizenry and commitment to protection of lives and property.

Also the government suspended all forms of gatherings in Billiri Local Government Area.

He then directed security agencies in the state to ensure strict compliance with the directive, “and all citizens are expected to comply with the directive with the exception of personnel providing essential services”.

THISDAY checks revealed that women in Billiri on Wednesday blocked Gombe-Yola road over the state government’s delay in announcing the new Mai Tangle three days after kingmakers handed over their selection to the state government.

