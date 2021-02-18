NAFDAC Approves Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has just approved the use of Astrazeneca Vaccine for use in Nigeria.

The Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC got the dossier of the vaccine a week ago, while its safety committee swung into action immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigerians.

While affirming that the vaccine could be stored in two to eight degrees Centigrade, Adeyeye explained that there were three additional vaccines still undergoing evaluation.

According to her, the evaluation of Astrazeneca shows that the vaccine is effective against the United Kingdom variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria.

The NAFDAC DG explained that the South African variant had not been reported in Nigeria, while the agency has over 30 herbal medicines undergoing review for listing.

Details later…

